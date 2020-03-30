Out the trailer for the new season of the British TV series Killing eve

British TV series “Killing eve,” based on the series of novels by Luke Jennings got a trailer of the third season.

Sandra and jodie comer will reappear in the roles of analyst’s eve and the Queen of Vilanelle. The series will continue to explore the unusual relationship between two women after the shocking finale of the second season.

“In the third season leading the writer Suzanne Heathcote sends eve, Villanelle and Carolyn in places, more exciting, extraordinary and amazing than ever. Our fans will not be disappointed” – shared story of the third season of AMC Networks President of Entertainment Group and AMC Studios Sarah Barnett.

The third season will be released on 12 April 2020.

Recall that the series “Killing eve” is already renewed for a fourth season.