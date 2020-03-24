Out the trailer for the series to Survive with a star of Game of thrones Sophie Turner

Platform Quibi presented a trailer of the series “Survive” (Survive), in which the main roles played by the star of “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins (“the Walking dead”).

The basis of the show was the eponymous novel by Alex Morel.

Will be directed by mark a (“Man-moth”) and screenwriter Richard Ebeyt and Jeremy Hangar.

In the center of the plot will be Jane and Paul who survive after a plane crash in the mountains. They have to get out of the snow and survive, simultaneously coping with personal problems.

The TV show will be broadcast on the new streaming service Quibi, which is scheduled for launch April 6, 2020.

