Out the trailer for war drama the Greyhound, to which Tom Hanks wrote the screenplay and played

The film company Sony has presented the debut trailer of the film “Greyhound” written by Tom Hanks. The actor also played the title role in the film.

In based on the novel by Cecil Scott Forester the Good shepherd. The Director is Aaron Schneider.

The story takes place in 1942. Captain Ernest Krause, the first to command a destroyer. He, along with allies cross the Northern part of the Atlantic ocean, under attack by German submarines.

The release of the movie in hire is planned for June 2020.

As previously reported, the premiere of a new film about James bond “No time to die” was postponed for six months due to the coronavirus.