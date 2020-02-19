Over the Finnish military decided to experiment

The Ministry of defence of Finland will conduct an experiment in the accommodation of women and men in the General barracks during his service in the army.

The corresponding statement posted on the website of the Ministry of defence of Finland.

“18 Feb 2020 the Ministry of defence issued a decree which stated that the experiment in joint placement will be carried out in the period from 2020 to 2021. The decree will enter into force on 1 April 2020”, – said in a statement.

The experiment will be 3-4 units and will only apply to barracks. Social facilities such as Laundry and other sanitary facilities, will continue to be divided for men and women.

Earlier, an initiative to address the issue of cohabitation has been repeatedly made by the Finnish Union soldiers. In his opinion, so it would be possible to overcome discrimination against women in the army.

Military service in Finland annually 20 thousand people, among them thousands of women who serve on a voluntary basis.