Overcome shame: a woman told how was forced to walk down the street completely naked

Unlike those who like to show their naked body, most women prefer to appear in public places in a more chaste form.

And some of them sometimes get into situations when you accidentally end up naked in full view of a large number of people.

One of such cases, said the British writer Anbar Salam, writes “Lenta.ru” with reference to The Sun.

According to the writer, this ridiculous incident occurred a few years ago during a visit to the Spa in Germany. She got completely undressed and went to the sauna, but mixed up the exits and turned on the fire escape. The door slammed behind her, so to go back was impossible.

A naked woman for several minutes shouted and pounded on the door, trying in vain to hide behind the tiny towel, then in tears, ran upstairs and began knocking on another door. No one heard. On the ground floor, she managed to get into the engine room with running fans and pumps, but people were not there.

In the end, the writer found the service Elevator and tried to set it in motion. In all probability, it attracted the attention of the staff because from the speaker came an announcement in German. The woman guessed that we are talking about it, but I didn’t understand a word.

“In the end, the Elevator door opened, says the writer. — I was employee of the Spa. He was as dressed as possible. For me, his towel was not. He said something in German, I cried, he sighed and motioned me to follow him. I went, still trying to cover this with a cloth that place“.

It turned out that the fire stairs you cannot return to the Spa. You need to go out, to avoid standing near the front of the queue to get to the main entrance and pass through the reception area.

“I reached the limit, — says the writer. — Time slowed down, became audible the music of the spheres. I stopped crying, threw in the towel, shrugged and followed him. We walked down the street by people Parking their cars and standing in the queue with their families. They were saying something and pointing, but I have not heard. I have surpassed the shame and feel untouchable”.

Before the reception there were so many people that the Spa employee had to shout to be missed. “He began to explain (as I understand) the situation to the elderly woman at the Desk — says the writer. — It took whole minutes. And then she hands me an inflatable toy for the pool. In the form of cancer. I take, and his claws are on my chest“.

After a short delay related to the fact that the woman in relapse was still hoping to see the documents Nude of that woman and did not realize that this is impossible, we skipped it. The story ended well: the writer got dressed and ran to her lover, who was waiting for her in the cafe, and was indignant that she was late.

about female beauty.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter