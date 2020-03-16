Oxford stole the paintings of the XVI and XVII centuries

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Оксфорде украли картины XVI и XVII веков

Saturday, March 14, from the art gallery of Christchurch, located at the University of Oxford, was stolen three paintings of the XVI and XVII centuries, the total cost of which is estimated at several million pounds. About this newspaper The Telegraph, citing the police.

As it became known, from the gallery were stolen following paintings: “Soldier on horseback” by Anthony van Dyck (1616), “Rocky coast” by Salvator Rosa (late 1640’s) and “Drinking boy” Annibale Carracci (approx 1580 g).

Currently under investigation and search of the stolen paintings.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article