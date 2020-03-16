Oxford stole the paintings of the XVI and XVII centuries

Saturday, March 14, from the art gallery of Christchurch, located at the University of Oxford, was stolen three paintings of the XVI and XVII centuries, the total cost of which is estimated at several million pounds. About this newspaper The Telegraph, citing the police.

As it became known, from the gallery were stolen following paintings: “Soldier on horseback” by Anthony van Dyck (1616), “Rocky coast” by Salvator Rosa (late 1640’s) and “Drinking boy” Annibale Carracci (approx 1580 g).

Currently under investigation and search of the stolen paintings.