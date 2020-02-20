Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone released a joint song

British rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, released earlier single, Ordinary Man, co-written with Elton John, presented another duet song.

Song recorded with American musician Post Malone called It’s a Raid. The track will be included in the new Ozzy album Ordinary Man, which is scheduled for release February 21, 2020.

This is the second collaboration of the frontman of Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone was the first track Take What You Want included in the last album Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Recall, due to injury, Ozzy was forced to postpone all his concerts in 2019. Later, 70-year-old musician had to move the dates, because the recovery process took longer than expected.

As previously reported, a musician Ozzy Osbourne will voice a character in the musical sequel to the animated film “Trolls”, which will be released on the Ukrainian screens in March 2020. Trailer for the animated film “Troll 2: World tour” can be viewed here.