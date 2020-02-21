Ozzy Osbourne has released the first ten years album Ordinary Man

British rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, released earlier single, Ordinary Man, co-written with Elton John, presented the first in ten years, solo album.

Ordinary Man is the twelfth LP of the cult frontman of Black Sabbath.

The track listing includes 11 songs, including and collaboration with Elton John, and musician Post Malone.

Recall, due to injury, Ozzy was forced to postpone all his concerts in 2019. Later, 70-year-old musician had to move the dates, because the recovery process took longer than expected.

As previously reported, a musician Ozzy Osbourne will voice a character in the musical sequel to the animated film “Trolls”, which will be released on the Ukrainian screens in March 2020. Trailer for the animated film “Troll 2: World tour” can be viewed here.