Ozzy Osbourne has released the video for the song Ordinary Man, recorded with Elton John

By Maria Batterbury in Entertainment

Оззи Осборн выпустил клип на песню Ordinary Man, записанную с Элтоном Джоном

British rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, released earlier video for the song Straight To Hell, presented a new work, a music video for the single Ordinary Man, written in collaboration with singer Elton John. The post also participated Slash.

The song is included in the new self-titled album Ordinary Man, which was released on February 21.

Recall, due to injury, Ozzy was forced to postpone all his concerts in 2019. Later, 70-year-old musician had to move the dates, because the recovery process took longer than expected.

As previously reported, a musician Ozzy Osbourne will voice a character in the musical sequel to the animated film “Trolls”, which will be released on the Ukrainian screens in March 2020. Trailer for the animated film “Troll 2: World tour” can be viewed here.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
