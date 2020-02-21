Ozzy Osbourne showed a teaser of the song Scary Little Green Men, which starred Jason Momoa

The star of “Game of thrones” and Aquaman Jason Momoa tried on a new role – he appeared in the teaser of a new song Ozzy Osbourne Scary Little Green Men.

The actor played in the movie by the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath.

Song Scary Little Green Men have entered into a new Ozzy Osbourne album Ordinary Man, which was released today, February 21. The track listing includes 11 songs.

Recall, due to injury, Ozzy was forced to postpone all his concerts in 2019. Later, 70-year-old musician had to move the dates, because the recovery process took longer than expected.

As previously reported, a musician Ozzy Osbourne will voice a character in the musical sequel to the animated film “Trolls”, which will be released on the Ukrainian screens in March 2020. Trailer for the animated film “Troll 2: World tour” can be viewed here.