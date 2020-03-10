PACE transfers all previously scheduled events due to threat of disease

The parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe decided to postpone all scheduled before the end of March meeting due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It is reported by the EP.

“In accordance with the policy of the Council of Europe’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 all meetings of the parliamentary Assembly or its subsidiary bodies until the end of March was postponed, as well as all non-essential travel by members or employees of the Assembly’s Affairs,” – said in the message.

We are talking about the meeting of the Assembly committees on legal Affairs (Paris, 10 March), social Affairs (Paris, March 12), culture (Paris, March 16), migration (Paris, March 19), equality (Paris, 20 March) and monitoring (Ankara, March 30-31).

PACE explained that the decision aims to protect the health and safety of members of the Assembly, as well as prevent further spread of the virus in accordance with the recommendations of the host country of the Council of Europe of France and the world health organization.

The decision to hold the next plenary session of the Assembly, which is currently scheduled for 20-24 April, will be made later.