Padre pervert: in the US, loving the boys, the priest was impersonating a girl in social networks

Despite the fact that the Catholic Church is determined to deal with cases of sexual abuse of priests on young parishioners, cases of exposure lustful pedophiles in cassocks are constantly growing.

Another scandal, sexual violence occurred recently in the United States, where a Catholic priest from the city of Strongsville (Ohio) charged with possession of child pornography.

In addition, arrested Robert McWilliams also suspected of involvement in a number of other sexual crimes, reports news portal WTRF.

According to investigators, the man gave himself on social networks for the girl, so that young people sent him intimate photos. After that, the priest wound up with them an active correspondence trying to convince of the need for a personal meeting.

Of McWilliams was arrested at his parish on 5 December. A man suspected of several counts of sexual offences from October 2018 to December 2019.

Guilt denies.

militiamen found out that the 81-year-old Vincent Delorenzo raped student Church school in Burton. The second case of violence against a small child occurred in may 1987. A victim of the pedophile became a five-year-old boy who attended the funeral, which was held by Delorenzo. Before the victims were afraid to report the event to the police, and even today, as adults, decided to seek justice.

