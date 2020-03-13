Paid Traffic Day: everything you need to know about paid traffic in 2020!

How not to “merge” the budget that better targeting or contextual advertising, how to understand all the advertising tools and to understand which work best? If you want to effectively market online products and services, you sure have a lot of questions.

Academy of Internet marketing WebPromoExperts has gathered the best experts in their field, so they told you all about targeted and contextual advertising on the free online conference Paid Traffic Day.

When and where the conference is held? March 20 from 10:00 to 18:00 (Kyiv time).

And you don’t even need to go anywhere, the conference will be held online at WebPromoExperts!

What is Paid Traffic a Day?

A full day of cool case studies, practical information and useful knowledge.

13 reports from the leading experts of the market for contextual and targeted advertising.

networking — the chat will be more than 3000 participants from various industries.

Another innovation — round tablewhere the speakers will answer your questions and discuss the main trends in advertising in 2020.

This discussion definitely should not be missed! Questions for the speakers you can leave the site now.

What is the program?

You will hear reports from Sergey Vovk (Google), Vlad Bogutskaya (EVA), Inna Wilted (Vodafone Ukraine), Maria Golub (Netpeak Agency), Alexey Mamontov (Inweb), Lyudmila Begloyan stated (UAMASTER), and other practicing experts.

At the conference you will:

learn about efficient tools and understand where to go next in their work;

understand how to manage advertising budget and optimize the cost of promotion is most effectively;

understand exactly how to use specific tools in their work;

learn how to conduct a PPC audit to determine why is not working is;

will be able to ask their questions live and participate in the round table.

Who will benefit the conference Paid Traffic Day?

This conference is for you if you are a PPC specialist, Internet marketer, marketolog who wants to learn how to analyze and scale the results of the campaign, or you are a business owner who wants to keep under control all processes.

Participation is free, you only need to register!

Also, you can purchase a copy and review reports at any time convenient for you. In addition, the gift you will receive a recording of the last PPC Day!

Organizers and partners: WebPromoExperts, WebPromo

Register now!

You may be interested in: WebPromoExperts