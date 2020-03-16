“Pain is scary”: singer of the hit “Blue moon,” the Trumpeter Nicholas told how he got it…

Popular in 1990-e years the Russian singer originally from Nikolaev Nikolay Trubach said that two years ago he became ill with the coronavirus. We are not talking about a new СOVID-2019, a pandemic which today has swept the world, but of another variety of the disease.

“I do five times was ill with pneumonia in my life. One of them was a coronavirus. It happened two years ago. There are actually many varieties exist. I can say that it’s a terrible thing. When coronavirus pneumonia seems that you also broke all the edges. The pain is terrible. I have shrunk the lower part of the lung”, — said the Trumpeter in the broadcast of “the Stars aligned” in one of the Russian channels.

According to the singer of greatest hits “Blue moon” and “Boat, swim,” he is on the verge of life and death.

Another feature of coronavirus pneumonia, according to Nicholas is that it develops instantly and requires immediate medical intervention.

“I was on tour in Baku. The wife had a birthday. In the evening everything was fine, but this morning I couldn’t move. Then I spent a week in intensive care. And there was no cough and temperature”, — said the Trumpeter.

and sitting at home in isolation at home with a diagnosis of "coronavirus" for almost a week. The main symptoms of the disease Olga calls temperature and weakness.

