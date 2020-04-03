Pair 35 years of playing the lottery with the same numbers and hit the jackpot

A couple from a suburb of the Australian city of Perth, Hamilton hill, for the second time in 35 years, hit the jackpot thanks to the same numbers that they have entered into lottery tickets. This is the website of UPI.

In 1985, husband and wife, which is now about 60 years old, won the lottery, small prize. They entered in a lottery ticket your date of birth. After that, the couple decided that once again these numbers will bring them great fortune.

Since then they have regularly used this same combination of numbers, and the result of the draw held on Saturday, March 28, hit the jackpot. Winnings amounted to 2.8 million Australian dollars.