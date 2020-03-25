Palestine and Israel have formed a joint headquarters to combat coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Палестина и Израиль создали совместный штаб по борьбе с коронавирусом

The dispute between Palestine and Israel “withdrew into the background” in the background of a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus, the parties shall take joint steps to counter the infection, said the Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdul Hafiz Nofal in an interview with “Izvestia”.

The presidents of Israel and Palestine Reuven Rivlin and Mahmoud Abbas discussed the cooperation of the parties in combating the pandemic, set up a joint headquarters to combat the coronavirus, the Ambassador said.

Nepal expressed the hope that on the background of the pandemic, the US and Israel refuse to “deal of the century” to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict proposed by the American President Donald trump.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article