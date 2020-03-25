Palestine and Israel have formed a joint headquarters to combat coronavirus

The dispute between Palestine and Israel “withdrew into the background” in the background of a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus, the parties shall take joint steps to counter the infection, said the Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdul Hafiz Nofal in an interview with “Izvestia”.

The presidents of Israel and Palestine Reuven Rivlin and Mahmoud Abbas discussed the cooperation of the parties in combating the pandemic, set up a joint headquarters to combat the coronavirus, the Ambassador said.

Nepal expressed the hope that on the background of the pandemic, the US and Israel refuse to “deal of the century” to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict proposed by the American President Donald trump.