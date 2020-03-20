Palestine Cup: Shabab Al Amari vs Ahli Qalqilya Live Stream

Shabab Al Amaari vs Ahli Kalkiliya: forecast for the match of the Palestinian Championship (March 21, 2020)

Ahli Kalkiliya did not win in the last five matches, but whether the unsuccessful series of hosts will continue on March 21 in a duel with Shabab Al Amaari – we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Shabab Al Amari

Shabab Al Amaari spends the season at a high level – the team of Raed Assaf is currently in second place in the table. There is seven points behind the leader of Merkaz, which will be very difficult to overcome. In the final round, Shabab Al Amaari painted a 2-2 draw with Wadi Al-Nes, interrupting a series of four consecutive wins.

Ahly Qalqilya

“Ahli Kalkiliya” solves completely opposite problems – the team of Muhammad Semik is in the penultimate place in the table. The club is separated from the saving 10th line by three points, which so far can hardly be called a serious handicap. In the final round, Ahli Kalkiliya snatched a 1-1 draw against Al Khalel, extending the series without victories to five matches.

Statistics

Shabab Al Amaari have not lost in any of the last 12 matches – five wins and seven draws

Shabab Al Amaari did not lose in any of the nine home matches of the current season – seven wins and two draws

In only one of nine away matches of the championship did Ahly Kalkiliya manage to win

Forecast

The teams are currently solving completely different problems – the hosts try not to fall out of the championship race, the guests are trying to avoid relegation. Obviously, there is no special intrigue in the duel – Shabab Al Amari has killer statistics on its field, and on the whole it clearly exceeds the opponent in all respects, so the guests have at least a minimum chance of a draw.

We believe that guests have no chance.