Palestine League: Al-Birah v Jabal Al Mukaber live streaming free

Al-Birah v Jabal Al Mukaber. Forecast for the West Bank Palestine Championship (March 20, 2020)

An interesting match will take place on March 20 in the League of the West Bank of Palestine: “Al Birah” – accepts “Jabal Al-Mukaber” – we evaluated the capabilities of the teams and made a forecast.

Al-Birah

Al Birah is now in great shape. Over the past month, the team played six fights in the championship and never lost – four wins and two draws. Such successful results allowed the team to rise to seventh line, although it is unlikely to be able to get the leaders.

Note that in the last nine home games, Al Birah lost only once.

Jabal Al Mukaber

“Jabal Al-Mukaber” scored the same points as the future opponent, and is in the standings on the sixth line. Away the team does not look so bad. In the previous eight guest matches, Jabal Al-Mukaber won four, losing only twice.

Statistics

Al Birah has won four of their last five matches at home.

The forecast “both will score – no” was played in the last six home matches of Al Birah.

In four of the last five guest matches , Jabal Al-Mukaber played a forecast of “total over 3.5”.

In six of the last seven in-person matches, the forecast “both will score”.

The total over 2.5 bet was played in five of the seven previous in-person matches.

Forecast

Bookmakers do not emit a clear favorite. The teams are approximately equal in strength. In-person matches regularly exchange accurate shots, and fights are often effective.

Our prediction – both will score for 1.95 in 1x BC