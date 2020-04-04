Palm Sunday for Catholics: how to celebrate the holiday in different countries (photo)

On the sixth Sunday of lent on the Gregorian calendar, Roman Catholics, Protestants and some Orthodox churches celebrate Palm Sunday or Entry into Jerusalem.

The holiday is dedicated is described in all four Gospels event Jesus Christ triumphantly rode on a young donkey into Jerusalem. The Savior met the people in front of him, strewing the road with my clothes, palm branches and flowers.

Palm (palm Floral) Sunday is also called Sunday of the passion of Christ — on this day in the Liturgy of the Catholic Church, read the description of the mortal agony of Christ and on this day begins the Holy week, devoted the last days of the Savior’s life on earth.

The history of the holiday

This is the most colorful and with a century of tradition and religious holiday that precedes Easter. It is known that in Jerusalem in the IV century in the last before Easter Sunday, the Patriarch on a donkey from the mount of olives to enter the city, accompanied by a large number of believers and were on their way to the Basilica of the Resurrection, where it is then held a solemn Liturgy. And the custom to consecrate in this celebration palm branches were introduced in the XI century. In Rome, originally this day was considered the only Sunday of the Passion of Christ, and Jerusalem, and the tradition of the processions, symbolizing the solemn entry of the Savior into Jerusalem, appeared here only in the IX century.

Holiday traditions

Until 1955 palm Sunday for Catholics, it was the custom, in General terms looks like this: the priest left the Church, the gates of which were closed. To open the door, the priest knocked three times they cross, and then together with the participants of the procession entered the temple to start the festive mass. This action symbolized the entry of Christ into Jerusalem and reminded the believers that his death on the cross, Christ opened before closed to them because of the sins of the Sky.

Since the Catholic Church reform of the rite is somewhat simplified. Now, as a rule, prior to the service in front of the Church, the priests in red vestments (as a sign of the forthcoming martyrdom of Christ), sprinkled with the consecrated water the main attribute of the holiday — palm branches, which in many countries are replaced by olive branches, Laurel, boxwood, and willow, decorated with bouquets of dried or fresh flowers. Then is read the gospel about the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, and then the faithful, holding lit candles and festive bouquets consecrated in a solemn procession, symbolizing the people that came to meet the Savior, going to Church.

Traditionally during the mass the gospel of Matthew, Mark or Luke is read the description of the passion of Christ (the gospel of John is read on good Friday). Normally, reading involves several people, each of whom have a role to play. The role of Christ necessarily takes a priest or deacon.

As noted, the Entry into Jerusalem in different countries

A special celebration of Palm Sunday celebrated in Catholic countries. For example, in Italy to Domenica delle palme a Church that is decorated with palm branches, although the congregation often bring for consecration and more affordable twigs olive. After the service believers sharing them with family and friends as a symbol of peace. In some places, the head of the family, once again dipping a twig in the Holy water, it blesses the food on the festive Easter table.

In Jerusalem, however, as in many cities of the world where Catholics live, arranged the whole of the mystery on the theme of the holiday. The streets are processions, part of which depicts Christ and his disciples, and the rest greeters and welcomes them to the inhabitants of Jerusalem, with palm branches in their hands. During processions the sound of festive songs and carols.

Widely celebrated Palm Sunday in Canada. In most Christian churches there during a special service to parishioners handed the consecrated palm branches, which are often pre-placed in the form of a cross. Special attention give to children. Bless them and involve in services for the performance of festive songs and Church hymns. Traditionally, this holiday held a special session in Church Sunday schools, devoted to the last days of the earthly life of Jesus Christ. The University and many churches and chapels of Canada maintained a tradition of execution in this day of choral singing.

Very nice Palm Sunday is the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius. And all thanks to the “Kazimirom” — “Vilnius Verba”, which is a special kind of folk art, is included in the global registry of intangible cultural heritage. There was this unique craft in the villages of the Vilnius region many centuries ago. Doing them whole families, passing their skills from generation to generation.

For the manufacture of such “willow” uses a variety of dry plants here and cereals, dried herbs, and cane, and a variety of flowers, moss and reeds, as well as cones, acorns and feathers (in more modern versions use fabrics and threads, beads, crystals, sequins and even small articles of clay, wood and plastics). Depending on the author they are combined in various compositions and are attached to thin sticks, the height of which varies from 20 cm to two meters and above. Then part of the compositions are painted in different colours with aniline dyes. Most often, “willow” has a netting in the form of a roller, as well as single or group one after the other “lanterns”, which are crowned with the “whisk”.

And buy this beauty on “palm Sunday Bazaar” — the annual fair of kazukas, which is held in Vilnius on the first weekend of March and dedicated to the patron Saint of Lithuania, St. Kazimieras. There was this crafts fair in the early XVII century and now accepts folk artists and folk music groups from all over Lithuania and abroad.

What you can and cannot do

Everywhere it is believed that consecrated on Palm Sunday in the churches of branches and bouquets, including “Casimiri” protect houses and their inhabitants from evil spirits, from rampant elements and in General from all sorts of troubles. Large branches decorated with sweets, fruits, ribbons and gift children. Smaller branches attached to the crucifix, to the head of the bed, over the fireplace. They are stored until next year, when traditionally they were burned to use the ashes in the rite of penance on the first day of lent — on ash Wednesday. And “Casimiri” keep the house in vases until the next Palm Sunday when they will be replaced by new willow (but last year in no case can not throw away, its supposed to burn).

