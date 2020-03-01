“Pancake” porn in Russian Primorye turned out to be a revenge of the local officials

In Russia in Primorsky Krai detained the guy, cool gay porn on the building of the local administration. This is stated in the message Telegram-channel Mash.

“Egor E. 18 years old, he is studying at the agricultural Academy Ussuriysk, and until 2019, the moonlighting (unofficially) in the administration of the Mikhailovsky district of cultural Affairs. Then quarreled with his superiors and departed from work. And now remembered everything and decided to hint that in the admin work of p… just bad people. Connected via wifi to my computer and brought mediano directly into building a movie about hmm … sausage party”, — stated in the message channel.

Militiamen managed to find a young avenger. He faces up to six years of prison article for trafficking in pornography.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently a similar incident took place in Lviv. On the evening of February 18 in the center of the city unknown launched instead of advertising a pornographic video on the screen near the entrance to the shopping center “Lviv Vernissage Mall”. And at the end of last year, a similar incident was recorded in the capital of Ukraine — the stop of public transport on the touch screen information booth to passers-by showed adult videos.

