Pancakes from Ruslan Senichkin: three unusual recipe from the broadcaster

Pancakes from Ruslan Senichkin. Photo: press service

Maslenitsa symbolizes the arrival of spring and awakening of nature. Saying it’s a feast of pancakes, but without oil they cannot do.

It’s time to be creative and to move away from the standard recipe. LeMonade asked TV presenter Ruslana Senichkina to declassify interesting options making pancakes.

Original pancakes heart shaped

Ingredients:

Egg – 4 PCs.

Apple cider vinegar – 1 tsp

Sour cream – 2 tbsp

Flour – 250 g

Milk – 100 ml

Cream cheese – 200 g

Butter – 150 g

Vanilla sugar – 2 tbsp

The cooking process:

In a separate bowl, mix first dry ingredients. Sift flour, add a little salt to enhance the taste and balance, add a little soda, vanilla extract or vanilla sugar, and sugar. Stir it carefully. In another bowl, mix the following ingredients: milk, a little fat sour cream, cream cheese, melted butter, two eggs and Apple cider vinegar. Beat with a blender. The connection of the two mixtures into one: add the dry ingredients and stirring simultaneously to avoid lumps. To make pancakes just add red beet juice: beets RUB on a small grater, and then squeeze through gauze cloth or sieve. Gradually add beet juice to our mixture and blend. In order for our pancakes to give the shape of a heart, take a special dispenser, through which draw the heart on the pan.

Potato pancakes with herbs from Ruslan Senichkin

Ingredients:

Potatoes – 400 g

Garlic – 2 cloves

Sugar – 1 tsp

Dill – 30 g

Milk – 300 ml

Eggs – 1 PC.

Flour – 120 g

Green onions – 30 g

Vegetable oil – 4 tbsp

Spices to taste

The cooking process:

Boil the potatoes until tender in a little salted water. To the boiled potatoes add garlic, a little salt, incomplete a teaspoon of sugar for balance and a little allspice. With the help of crush turn all this into a puree (do not use blender, because then the sauce will turn into a gooey mess). After a beat, try the sauce to taste. Even if you feel small pieces of potatoes, it will be even tastier. Mix 1 egg with mashed potatoes. Heated milk, but it should not be very hot. Mix with mashed potatoes and add flour. The consistency of the dough should be slightly thicker than for pancakes. Before frying add the butter. Mix thoroughly. Grease the pan with vegetable oil and fry on a medium heat. As soon as the dough hit the pan, immediately sprinkle with chopped onion and dill. Then turn and fry the other side.

Pancakes of starch with cheese

For pancakes:

200 g starch

400 ml of milk

2 eggs

2 tbsp oil

1 tablespoon of sugar

salt

40 g butter

For the filling:

300 g fat cottage cheese

½ Tbsp sugar

70 g dried fruit (apricots, raisins, cranberries) and assorted candied fruit

30 g of nuts cuts

oil for frying

The cooking process:

Milk and eggs warm to room temperature and beat with a blender. Pour into the mixture the butter and add sugar, salt to taste and continue to whisk, gradually adding the starch. Butter cut into small pieces. Oil to grease the pan with a thick bottom and heat it well. Pour into the pan a small amount of dough with help of ladle. Ready pancakes spread on a large plate slide, shifting their pieces of butter Curd RUB through a sieve and mash with sugar. Dried fruit, nuts and candied fruit cut into small pieces and stir into the sweet cheese. Ready pancakes put the cheese filling and roll each bag. Edges to associate with sprigs of mint or fasten with wooden skewers.

LeMonade also shares with you a simple and delicious recipe for pancakes with red fish.