Pandemic coronavirus in Europe approaching the peak: the announced forecast

An outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, namely in Italy and Spain, approaching a peak. This cautious conclusion was made by the world health organization.

Dr. Mike Ryan, who heads the who for emergency situations in health care, suggested that a number of European countries already very close to the peak values in incidence and will continue to decline. At the same time, Ryan notes that operational data on the incidence of is in fact infection two weeks ago, and to evaluate the success of new quarantine measures will only be possible after another two weeks.

Also the representative of who drew attention, in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the statistics of ill had a few UPS and downs before the figures came out on the plateau, and then began to decline steadily. The same situation can be in Europe. Therefore, to achieve sustainable reduction of morbidity, efforts must be redoubled.

Speaking about the tasks for the near future, Ryan noticed that now most of the cases are reported is not on the street, and the house between members of the same family. It is therefore very important to trace persons that are in contact with each of the patients.

Recall that in Italy at 31 March fixed 4 thousand new cases, in Spain, nearly eight thousand. All over the world got sick 859 thousand people, and a new centre spread of the disease were the United States. About this review of “the Chronicles of coronavirus: new York 75 thousand infected, and in the Russian Federation violators of quarantine could go to jail”.

Photo un.org

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter