Pandemic coronavirus is far from over — who

The authorities of the countries of Asia and the Pacific can take the spread of the coronavirus under control very soon.

This was stated to journalists by the representative of the world health organization (who) Takeshi Kasai.

“It will be a long-term battle, and we can’t let our guard down,” said he.

The expert warned that in countries where there is a reduction in the number of cases of infection could occur a second wave epidemic due to the lower degree of control.

In your organization, expect that Europe will cease to be a center for the dissemination of coronavirus, and the infection will move to other areas and eventually spread around the world.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine