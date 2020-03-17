Pandemic coronavirus may be delayed for two years: scientists gave a disappointing Outlook

The German Robert Koch Institute believe that the epidemic of coronavirus can last for two years, as the pandemic typically occurs in waves. .

As reported by “European truth”, the Institute is a German governmental research organization, which is responsible for the control and prevention of diseases. Her head Lothar Weiler believes that the duration of a pandemic will affect the speed of the invention of the vaccine and the ability of people to develop immunity to the coronavirus SARS CoV 2, which causes COVID-19. There is a risk that the disease will be delayed for two years.

“Until now, the Institute determined the risk of infection for the population as “moderate”, we now assess the health risk in Germany as “high”, — said Wyler.

On Tuesday, March 17, in Germany already ill 6012 persons, 13 of them died.

