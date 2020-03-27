“Pandemic, out!”: Galkin showed how Pugachev are struggling with coronavirus (video)

Famous Russian humorist Maxim Galkin showed earlier, the exorcism of coronavirus from Lisa and Garik, published on his page in Instagram new funny video how they pass the time in quarantine. Star family isolated in his castle in the village of Mud and fun as you can.

At leisure, Alla has created a duet with Gary singing the song about the pandemic. The singer in the home costume, without make-up, singing: “Mamma MIA, hurry the pandemic! Pandemic, get out!”.

Filmed performing live home night club, equipped in the basement of the castle. Here Alla and Maxim arranged star parties with friends.

“Antiasteniceski tandem “GABRIELLA” Strike decibels to bacilli! Influencer against influence! Direct oral action” — signed funny video Galkin.

By the way, 70-year-old Alla Pugacheva have not leaves home, avoids public events. Kids Gary and Lisa do not go to kindergarten, they are homeschooled. But Maxim not long ago returned from a tour.

In February he visited children at a ski resort in Italy.

Recently, Galkin attended a party in honor of the birthday of Alla Cool, where was the patient with coronavirus Lev Leshchenko, which is currently treated at the Communitarian hospital and Igor Nikolaev, waiting in the clinic to confirm the diagnosis.

