Pani Zosya against the bandit: in Poland, a woman with a MOP kicked out of the store robber with a gun…

In Poland there was a curious case of the series, “grandma vs. the robber” when an ordinary woman with no special training it is possible to expel the intruder from its retail outlets.

About the incident to local newspaper says RMF24.

The incident occurred in the village of Pinchin in Pomeranian Voivodeship.

Mrs. Zofia was going to close up shop when the building became a man in black clothes and a Balaclava.

“I thought it was the client but he cried, “Loot! Give me the loot!” she says.

The offender pointed the gun at the shopkeeper, but she did not think to surrender. The woman poured out on the offender a bucket of water and bravely jumped towards him with a MOP, causing a few bumps.

“I decided that attack is the best form of protection in this situation. He again shouted “money!” and rushed to the checkout. I wedged myself between him and the box, blocking access. He managed only to grab a cigarette”, — says Zosia brave.

Dejected by the failure of the thief ran out of the store, and the woman chased him. Unfortunately or fortunately in front of the store would-be robber had a car waiting with a driver — you never know what could end a fight, if to help the bandit came accomplices.

The publication notes that Mrs. Zofia are unable to explain where she got that courage. But I assumed that maybe the skill is left with the days when she worked in a disco helper bouncers.

After the publication of the video online failed robbery took prosecutors.

but was stopped by a fearless girl.

