Panic because coronavirus in Ukraine disappeared protective mask

In Ukrainian pharmacies disappeared from the shelves protective masks due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world. In some pharmacies they do not, and in others prices have increased several times. About it reports UNIAN.

In social networks people complain that the price of masks has grown. Packaging the masks for 50 Grand, you can pay up to a thousand hryvnia. Earlier the price was about 50 USD.

In Kherson people say that it will be difficult to find a protective mask. The cost of one is 12 hryvnia. And in the river in several pharmacies in the masks were not available, but pharmacists are encouraged that expect the goods.