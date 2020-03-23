Paracetamol and infected COVID-19 the doctor told me that helped her to recover

The spread of coronavirus in the world leads to the fact that often its victims are not only careless citizens, but also doctors who try to cure them of dangerous illness.

One of these physicians became the head of the Royal College of family physicians, Dr. Clare Gerada from the UK.

In an interview with Mail Online, she talked about how infected COVID-19 and then struggled with him, writes the Express.

While Claire called three simple tools that helped to recover.

According to the doctor, she was infected during a visit to a working conference in new York.

Upon returning home, 60-year-old doctor felt sick: she notice symptoms such as dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, shivers, fever.

“I realized that it was a coronavirus, as I never really sick besides the flu season is almost over. I did the test and got a positive result on COVID-19“, — she told.

The first thing Clare Gerada followed the recommendation of isolation. Her treatment at home was simple. In particular, the doctor was eating chicken soup. This dish is a medic called an excellent source of natural penicillin — its use was supported in a moment of weakness and returned to her appetite.

Also, according to the doctor, she took two tablets of paracetamol three times a day and drank a lot of homemade lemonade.

“The combination of chicken soup, paracetamol and copious drinking helped to recover from the virus,” — said Dr Gerada.

At the same time, she noted that her health until it was strong, she had no serious chronic diseases.

helps to resist COVID-19, including exotic turmeric.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter