Paris Hilton in spicy photo shoot

The star posted pictures on photoblog.

The famous American socialite Paris Hilton has puzzled fans of spicy images.

In his Instagram the 39-year-old star posted a series of photos that shows a very sexy image.

“At home enjoying this beautiful view. I love Los Angeles”, – has signed one of the pictures of a celebrity.

“Sending everyone lots of love. Stay at home,” said the star.

Images, in which Paris is posing in a cloak on the naked body, showing lush cleavage, she urged everyone to stay home during the quarantine, declared the pandemic coronavirus.

Photos Hilton shows been uncharacteristically bold, posing in front of picturesque landscapes and metal structures.

Fans of Paris came in great awe of her new pictures.

“I love you, thank you for what you a positive in all this”, “Wow, what are those incredible”, “Gorgeous legs and chest,” wrote in the comments of the fans of the stars.