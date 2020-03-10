Paris Madonna concert cancelled due to coronavirus

Парижские концерты Мадонны отменены из-за коронавируса

Concerts Madonna hall in Paris Grand Rex cancelled because of the danger of the spread of a new type of coronavirus, reported on the website of the site.

The decision to cancel concerts accepted in accordance with the requirement of the Ministry of health about cancellation of mass events with the number of participants more than 1,000 people, said in a statement the organizers.

Earlier, the French government took the decision to cancel mass events in the country.

