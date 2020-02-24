Paris under siege: the capital of France attacked the hordes feeding on human blood parasites

The French capital Paris, where in December a summit was held in the “Normandy format”, now increasingly referred to by the world media in a different context: as a city, exposed to the invasion of bed bugs.

This writes the newspaper Metro.

As you know, the bugs settle among the clothes and bed linen, mattresses and furniture. They feed on human blood and their bites on the skin are red spots that itch.

In Paris bed bugs recently began to notice bedbugs in schools, hospitals and cinemas. According to the Union of workers of the pest, only in 2018 (the last year when statistics were collected) was treated with space for 400 000 subscribers — a third more than in 2017.

The former candidate in mayors of Benjamin Hryvnia has given this problem special attention in the course of his election campaign. He told reporters that his family went through “a horrible plague of bugs”, the struggle which took about three months.

Owing to disinfection campaign in the 1950-ies these insects in France was almost destroyed. However, after a few years they returned due to acquired resistance to chemicals. The Ministry of housing reported that the population of bedbugs could increase due to the fact that Paris is every year visited by many tourists and Parisians themselves often go to travel, bringing with them insects.

In addition, experts indicate that parasites become less susceptible to the action of drugs used to combat them. In the middle of the last century, say Parasitologists, bedbugs in Europe and the United States of America was virtually destroyed them with DDT. It’s a powerful and toxic insecticide. But after some time with the filing of environmental activists to use the drug banned. In this regard, the bugs have again started to breed.

In 2010, the parasites are “captured” in new York. The city authorities have received more than ten thousand complaints, people even threw out their furniture, clothes, books. Now the attack in Paris. The owners of apartments, houses, shops and hotels are investing in the pest control a lot of money. But it does not always help. In recent years, according to experts, the number of calls regarding the need for treatment of apartments in connection with the presence of bed bugs in Paris increased by one third

Now the French authorities are doing everything possible to get rid of a massive infestation of bed bugs in private homes and hotels of Paris. In the capital even opened the hot line for accepting applications in the fight against insects.

They annoyed people, squatting in estates, business premises and even homes.

