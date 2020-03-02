Paris vs Lance: live streaming free for the Division 1Paris vs Lance: live streaming free for the Division 1

Paris vs Lance: live streaming free for the Division 1

Paris vs Lance. Forecast (cf. 2.20) for the match of the championship of France (March 2, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of the second league of France, in which on March 2, “Paris” takes “Lance”. Will the hosts be able to get a fourth victory in a row? – the answer is in this material.

Paris

The capital club shone last season, and the start of a new championship failed. By February, “ Paris ” took the last place and was preparing to join fellow countrymen from “Red Star”, but in February there was a positive shift in the team’s game and after three consecutive wins, the Parisians were able to leave the relegation zone.

To date, the PFC has seven wins and six draws, but the attack indicators are the worst in League 2 – 21 goals scored, like Orleans. In the last game, the “dark blue ” beat Clermont away (1-0).

Lance

After 26 rounds, “Lance” rolled down from second place, to which today the distance is already three points. In total, the guests have 13 victories and eight world ones, but in the last three rounds the “blood-gold ” were able to put only one point in the piggy bank, and in the last round they lost to “Kanu” (1: 4) in our field, for which we made a prediction .

It is worth noting that in the last two matches, the wards of Philippe Montagnier have conceded seven goals.

Statistics

Paris have lost 4 of their last 6 home matches

“Lance” missed away in 8 of their last 10 matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of Lance (2: 1)

Forecast

” Lance ” was a black streak and lose ground, although a victory in the game today guests can return to the second place. “ Paris ” on the courage even today looks very attractive, but we believe that it is able to take away points from the favorite.

Our forecast – “Paris” will not lose + the total is less (3.5) and we bet on it through BC Betcity with a coefficient of 2.20