Parisians suddenly attacked bugs

The French government launched a hotline for citizens for emergencies related to the spread of bed bugs.

About it reports The Guardian.

The Ministry of housing and development noted that parasites almost not been in Paris since 1950-ies, but in recent years they appeared again in connection with active tourism and growth in insects of resistance to insecticides.

“We can all suffer,” warns the government web-page devoted to the issue, along with tips for prevention and treatment of infection, as well as the number that you need to seek help to the experts.

After world war II bedbugs in the U.S. and Europe is almost not there, as they were taken with the help of the powerful insecticide DDT. Then this drug is banned because it accumulates in animals and human and bugs have again started to spread.

In Paris, the latest figures for 2018, experts in the fight against insects treated room 400 thousands of addresses, where there were complaints of bed bugs. This is a third more than the year before.

This issue is so critical to the Parisians that he even appeared in the election campaign of the former candidate in mayors of Paris Benjamin’s Hryvnia, which has promised to clean up the capital for 100 days.