Parrot-“repeat offender” masterfully breaks the locks (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Попугай-"рецидивист" мастерски взламывает замки (видео)

The network got the pictures depicting the smallest, but they are not less dangerous thief in the world. Its beak is a universal master key. Using only them, he managed to open three locks and get to mining! But many keep the money only under the mattress.

The video with the little criminal genius published “Ridus”.

But even if all your savings are safely stored in a Bank, be sure that this professional does not leave with nothing. This criminal genius has already managed to win sympathy of nearly 400 thousand users Instagram. Before you know it, like a miniature thief will snatch your girl’s heart.

Commentators were not shy in expressing feelings to the criminal element:

“I need this! And do not think that I have started to Rob the Bank, just he’s a cutie”, “How clever!”, “That’s it. Now I have to keep the Windows closed” – they wrote.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article