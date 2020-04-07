Parrot-“repeat offender” masterfully breaks the locks (video)

The network got the pictures depicting the smallest, but they are not less dangerous thief in the world. Its beak is a universal master key. Using only them, he managed to open three locks and get to mining! But many keep the money only under the mattress.

The video with the little criminal genius published “Ridus”.

But even if all your savings are safely stored in a Bank, be sure that this professional does not leave with nothing. This criminal genius has already managed to win sympathy of nearly 400 thousand users Instagram. Before you know it, like a miniature thief will snatch your girl’s heart.

Commentators were not shy in expressing feelings to the criminal element:

“I need this! And do not think that I have started to Rob the Bank, just he’s a cutie”, “How clever!”, “That’s it. Now I have to keep the Windows closed” – they wrote.