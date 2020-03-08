Part of Christian bale in “the Torah of 4” confirmed

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Участие Кристиана Бейла в "Торе 4" подтверждено

Christian bale will indeed star in the film adaptation of the comic book “Thor 4: Love and Thunder.” This information was confirmed by the publication of Geek Tyrant the role of the Valkyries in kynoselen Marvel Tessa Thompson. “Christian bale will play our villain and it is fantastic. Yes, it will be very great,” she said.

What character was suggested bale is still unknown. According to unconfirmed reports, this could be “the antagonist of galactic scale.” Chris Hemsworth again plays the God of Thunder, also kynoselen back who plays Jane foster Natalie Portman. As previously announced the actress will be the new Mighty Thor.

Recall that Christian bale a wealth of experience filming in the big-budget comic book movies. He performed the title role in the trilogy of Batman, directed by Christopher Nolan.

In the Director’s chair will again be the secret of Waititi. The release is scheduled for November 2021. Recall that the third film received critical acclaim and was successful at the box office. Its global box office has exceeded $ 850 million.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
