Christian bale will indeed star in the film adaptation of the comic book “Thor 4: Love and Thunder.” This information was confirmed by the publication of Geek Tyrant the role of the Valkyries in kynoselen Marvel Tessa Thompson. “Christian bale will play our villain and it is fantastic. Yes, it will be very great,” she said.

What character was suggested bale is still unknown. According to unconfirmed reports, this could be “the antagonist of galactic scale.” Chris Hemsworth again plays the God of Thunder, also kynoselen back who plays Jane foster Natalie Portman. As previously announced the actress will be the new Mighty Thor.

Recall that Christian bale a wealth of experience filming in the big-budget comic book movies. He performed the title role in the trilogy of Batman, directed by Christopher Nolan.

In the Director’s chair will again be the secret of Waititi. The release is scheduled for November 2021. Recall that the third film received critical acclaim and was successful at the box office. Its global box office has exceeded $ 850 million.