Part of Kiev with the coronavirus have not been abroad, – Klitschko

Half of the 25 people of Kiev, which was confirmed coronavirus in the past day, outside of Ukraine had not recently traveled. Among the new — child little more than a year.

This was stated at a briefing of the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko.

“The number of Kiev, sick COVID-19, for the last day increased by 25 people,” said the mayor.

According to him, with 25 cases of 12 men from 23 to 71 years, and 12 women from 21 to 80 years of age and one child is a girl, which is slightly more than a year.

“I note that more than half of Kiev, whose diagnosis was confirmed for the last day, outside of Ukraine had not recently traveled, i.e. were infected in Ukraine”, — said Klitschko.

He noted that this means that “virus rassprostranyaetsya and covers the city.”