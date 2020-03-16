Participant of “Voice of the country” left the project after a scandal over Crimea

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Участница «Голосу країни» покинула проект после скандала из-за Крыма

After the last vocal of the fighting on the show “Golos Krainy” it became known that the project has left the participant from Russia Vasilisa Starshova. The former soloist of group “Leningrad” after the scandal because of his visit to occupied Crimea voluntarily decided not to continue to participate in the show. The final vocal battles have already passed without her. Therefore, team members Dan Balan competed together.

Recall Starshova has passed the blind auditions and joined the team Dan Balan. After it became known that in 2016, Vasilisa together with the group “Leningrad” were in the Crimea “Zolotaya Balka” in Balaklava. A scandal, ward Balan made to the database “Peacemaker”.

Starshova was assured that was not involved in propaganda and even sent a letter to President Vladimir Zelensky.

