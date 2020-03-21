Participants of “Eurovision 2021” will be required to submit a new song

Photo: eurovision.tv

In order to participate in “Eurovision” 2021, which moved this spring, you will need to change the song. In addition, countries can change their representative.

This decision, on Friday, March 20, adopted the organizing Committee of the competition.

Following the cancellation of #Eurovision 2020 we’d like to share some news with you from @EBU_HQ. pic.twitter.com/LVxLKYR6lg — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 20, 2020

It is already known that among the countries that refused to hold new national selection Ukraine, Greece, Croatia, Georgia, Netherlands and Spain and Azerbaijan. In addition, Sweden sent on “the Eurovision 2021” winner Melodifestivalen 2021, Estonia will send the winner of the contest Eesti Laul 2021.

Recall that the “Eurovision for 2020” to be held in Rotterdam from 14 to 16 may, to participate in it has confirmed 41 countries. However, due to the coronavirus, the organizers decided to cancel the song contest.