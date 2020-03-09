Pascal Praud reacts finally to the death threats of Nekfeu and Sneazzy !

Share on Facebook

Pascal Praud reacts to the threats of death of the two rappers Nekfeu and Sneazzy. It tells you more on this matter.

Nekfeu and Sneazzy threaten of death Pascal Praud, it reacts ! MCE TV tells you more.

This weekend, we discovered the last piece of Nekfeu and Sneazzy. Moreover, since its release on Youtube Friday, the critics are coming ! And for good reason. The two rappers take it directly to the journalist Pascal Praud.

Moreover, the lyrics are very violent are causing controversy. This is not surprising. It is their title Zero Detail that makes controversy. In fact, Nekfeu and Sneazzy have good lyrics raw. Especially against Pascal Praud.

Moreover, the journalist has not been slow to respond. In fact, the host of The hour of the pros on CNews responded today full direct. “We are going to talk about rap… And would you believe that I know quite a few rap, but I discovered this weekend a clip, in which two rappers had offered me a rather cruel… “

Nekfeu and Sneazzy : the controversy

The last piece of Nekfeu and Sneazzy is already controversy. Released this weekend on YouTube, it is already a lot of ink to flow. In fact, these are the words that disturb. The two rappers violently attack the journalist Pascal Praud.

“Journalists making a mess of the islam “. Can we first hear. Sneazzy then continues : “Are amateurs like Pascal Praud. It deserves a bullet in the cerebellum, the gun on the back of the mouth “. A bit violent anyway ? Nekfeu also does not deprive him of insulting the journalist of ” Salo** “. The words have sparked controversy on social networks. The internet users are divided. Pascal Praud of his side also reacts.

Shocked by the violence of these words, the journalist responds. “You told me these words that they have spoken come under the purview of the law, and that the death threats are punished severely, by 5-year imprisonment and a 45 000 € fine. So today I reflect on responding to these threats. “Pascal Praud will he lodge a complaint against Nekfeu and Sneazzy ? Case to follow.