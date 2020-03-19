Passed away “the most lonely” NASA astronaut

NASA astronaut Alfred “al” worden who flew to the moon, but not vyshivaniya on its surface, died at 89 year of life. This was reported in the official account Twitter of the scientist in his family.

“NASA extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of astronaut al worden, whose achievements in space and on Earth will not be forgotten,” — wrote in turn, the head of NASA Jim Breidenstein on the Agency’s website.

According to the Guinness Book of records, in 1971, the warden ruled the main module of the ship, rotating in orbit while his colleagues were on the moon. Worden was at the maximum distance where one astronaut was from another, — 3596 km and set a world record as “the loneliest person”.