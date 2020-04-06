Passionate dance Tina Karol and tears Potap: in the “Golos country” for the first time changed the rules of the knockouts

Hosted a regular broadcast of the tenth season of vocal talent show “Golos Krainy” (“1+1”). This time in the knockouts made wards of the coaching Duo of Potap and Nastya Kamenskih.

— This ester is special, — he said, anticipating the start, Anastasia. — Our team is very talented — each of the participants a winning attitude, first and foremost, on themselves, their doubts and fears.

Open “knockouts” Yerlan Bainazarov — the guy from Kazakhstan, who learned about his singing talent, performing a song in karaoke.

— I need to go further, — said Erlan, leaving the scene.

In “knockouts,” he performed the famous hit Ed Sheeran — “Shape of you”.

Coaches applauded the party’s standing.

— That’s awesome! — I could not resist Dan Balan.

— You are worthy of the finals! — said Dima Monatic.

— Delight! — admired Tina Karol.

Potapov gave Yerlan first place in the team.

Leichenko Olesya — a girl whose voice is compared to the strong vocals of Julia Sanina.

— I don’t copy, I — identity, — says the participant.

On the stage of “the Voice” Olesya performed their hit “Alive.”

— Well done! — recognized Potap. Your energy can break through the wall. You have to cope with the energy of his voice.

Potap and Nastya gave Olesya a second place in the team.

Tonya Owl called Billy Ukrainian Iles. Potap and Nastya “stole” Tonya from the team of Dima Montika.

Tonya came on the scene with the song “Llomilo”.

— You have a very special timbre, you got me hypnotized, — declared Dmitry Montik.

— I thought, no magic was — retorted Dan Balan. I wish you, Tonya, to find your own style.

— You, the new generation of our music — Potap recognized and gave a Tone of third place in the team.

Maksim Perepelitsa — pros with a voice which is admired by all the trainers.

To the hit “Old town road” Tina and Dan gave a passionate dance.

— I heard a real, free voice, was delighted Dan Balan.

— You sing with your heart and it’s great! — said Nastya Kamenskih and Maksim took second place in the team.

Karina Balashova — the youngest member of the team, she is 16 years old.

– Want to make the most trend style — rap — said Karina. And his place will not yield to anyone.

Karina performed their hit “Say my name”.

— Something is not enough, ‘said Dan. — You need to give you confidence.

— And I agree — charisma is, work only over the top notes, supported the party Dima Monatic.

— You really need to work, do not worry, — said Potapov and put Karina on “the bench”.

Anastasia Kartvelishvili — a master of ceremonies. She works as artistic Director of the centre for culture and leisure “Slobozhanskiy” and noted on the project outstanding performances and his positive character.

— On this project I positioned myself as an artist who can perform on stage dynamic and fun songs, but my main goal is to show my coaches and the people who support me that I can change, — said Nastya. — I will now take the stage and try to show a different side of his creativity.

Nastia performed a lyrical song Irina Bilyk — “not here”.

— I was hooked, ‘said Dan. You’re a true artist.

— I love you shebutnoy — confessed Dima Monatic.

— Transformation is very important for us, — concluded Potap and Nastya gave second place.

Tone the Owl had to move on “the bench”.

— This song was for me rather unexpected choice of trainers, — admitted “FACTS” Nastya. — I was given a song that is completely the opposite of my condition. On stage I used to see dynamic and exciting, and I see myself like this. The song I performed on the “knockouts”, I dedicated to Irina Bilyk — it is a deep artist. Your cover statement I want to make a gift for her birthday.

— You praised even Dan Balan!

— I admit, I was very excited and pretty surprised that Dan complimented me. Last time he wasn’t too happy with our performance at the “battle”. So this time his comments became my moment of victory over myself, which I did, and was able to convince the audience and the coaches that I can cope not only with the dynamics and fun, and to show his lyrical side. It was a lot of work on yourself, on your internal state, its internal contradictions, but is a great incentive for me to work harder and achieve more.

Ruslan Kalashnikov called the project a “white crow”. Ruslan sees music in color.

— The project helps me grow as an artist and man, — said Ruslan. — I don’t want to hide.

On the stage of “the Voice” she sang the hit “Hello”.

Tina Karol received a standing ovation. Potap I cried.

You live a few generations! — recognized Tina. — You’re a diamond in the team.

— Not everything went, — said Potapov, sending him on “the bench”. — You don’t give talent to open for hundred percent.

For participating in live broadcasts fought and Julia Korobko from Kharkov. A young teenage girl faced with bullying from peers because of her weight. Julia came to the project for the past five seasons, and this year alone she managed to pass the audition.

I’m sure you just have to set a goal, have a great desire, a lot of work during the performance to give our hundred percent and, of course, be yourself, be honest and real — and then everything will be OK, — said the participant of the anniversary season.

On the stage of “the Voice of the country,” Julia sang a song Natalia Mogilev — “Otpravila message” in an unusual arrangement.

You cause a storm of emotions, — said Dima Monatic.

— Julia — nugget — admitted Nastya Kamensky.

— Sing Ukrainians! exclaimed Potap and gave Julia the first place.

Olesya of leichenko had to sit on the bench.

Closed the performance of the team Ekaterina Stepura — professional model.

Kate performed their hit “Royals” and all the coaches gave her a standing ovation.

— I like watching you, — Dima admitted Monatic.

— You’re very quick to learn, — said Nastya. — I’m not ready to lose any Maxim Perepelitsa or Kate. Need to think of something, Potap.

— Well, I have a suggestion — become a Maxim and Katia duet — thinking, suggested Potap. — It will be a win-win.

— It’s not fair to us Monticom, — protested Dan Balan, alluding to the fact that they, too, could use such a chance.

But we do not guess — sadly acknowledged Dima Monatic.

The team gave permission for the Duo members — this is the first time in the history of the project.

The command of Potap and Nastya Kamenskih live on will be represented by: Erlan Bainazarov, Anastasia Kartvelishvili, Julia Korobko and the Duo Ekaterina Stepura and Maksim Perepelitsa.

Following in the knockouts will be made by the team of Tina Karol.

We will remind, in connection with the introduction and extension of the quarantine using COVID-19 was amended schedules show “Golos Krainy”. Stage knockouts vocal show decided to extend the audience will see four programs instead of two that were shot in advance. It also became known that the live vocal performances that will take place without spectators in the hall.

