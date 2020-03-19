Paul Pogba offers his support to Blaise Matuidi who has the COVID-19

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, Paul Pogba has shared a video where he wished to provide its full support to Blaise Matuidi who has the COVID-19 !

There are few, fans of Blaise Matuidi have learned with sadness that he had reached the COVID 19. Many people have also brought their support. This is particularly the case of Paul Pogba.

This Wednesday, the 18th march, Paul Pogba has shared an adorable message on his account Instagram. It has also unveiled several videos of his training of football to its fans. Despite the containment due to the COVID 19, he continued to make his sport.

In his video, Paul Pogba has also expressed its support for Blaise Matuidi but also all the athletes of the world who also have the COVID 19.

In the caption of his photo Instagram, the athlete has also entrusted it : “to Support our friends of the Juventus and Sampdoria Blaise Matuidi, Albin Ekdal. And to all the athletes and people around the world who are facing at this moment hard enough” .

Paul Pogba supports Blaise Matuidi reached the COVID-19

Paul Pogba has also said : “Be strong, #StayAtHome and stay safe ! A new training camp called … ⠀Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7 ! Fun to work at home with my brother Victor Lindelof ! “.

Paul Pogba has revealed : “(I know that the rogues will talk about the shirt of Juventus. I support just my friends … that’s all, nothing more ) “. With his videos, he has also collected more than 1.3 million “likes” in four hours on the part of its fans.

In the comments, they also expressed appreciation for this beautiful proof of friendship. It must be said that in this kind of moment, Blaire Matuidi will be very happy to have the support of the footballer.

His fans are hoping also that he will recover. It may well be that the sports give news of it in the days to come. Like many patients, it is hoped that he will recover quickly enough. Case to follow !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Paul Labile (@paulpogba) March 18, 2020 at 9 :14 am PDT

⠀