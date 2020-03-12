Pavel Zibrov openly talked about the betrayal of his first wife

Pavel Zibrov. Photo: press service

Ukrainian artist Pavel Zibrov recently celebrated their silver wedding anniversary with his wife Marina. But as it turned out, his first marriage ended quite quickly and dramatically. About the cause of the divorce, the singer was silent for almost 40 years, and finally decided to solve this mystery.

With his first wife Tatyana Zibrov met while studying at the Kiev Conservatory. The pianist, who studied a year behind, immediately sunk into Paul’s heart. And a year later he proposed to her. However, under mysterious circumstances just two years their family broke up.

I was in the army at that time, were in the military service after Conservatory. My wife fell in love with his student. She was a teacher in the Studio in the chapel of bandura-players. I just felt cool. I see that it is impossible to have. Together we can neither in the kitchen nor in bed, never can. A month, two, three. I wanted to reconcile and talk. But the conversation didn’t happen. She said I didn’t love you anymore,” he stunned recognition Pavel Zibrov on the program “Sravi way” TV channel “Ukraine”.

By the time the couple was already two years old son Sergey. Paul tried to save the marriage for the sake of the child. However, Tatiana was relentless.

I said, “I’ll change, become better in what you want.” We already have a boy, son. “Well, it changes nothing in our relationship, I live with you I don’t wanna,” recalled artist difficult conversation with my first wife.

Zibrov also struck by the story, as subsequently caught wife with lover.

I accidentally walked by her work and see how it goes with this guy from work. And they took up arms, embraced, kissed. I hid behind a tree and watched the tragicomedy. Oh, and I 220, as they say, made his way. I realized that she didn’t love me anymore because she loves someone else. It’s her choice. Adult choice. All, I came in the evening home, gathered 2 of his suitcase, called a taxi and moved into a room which was removed”, – shared memories of the actor.

After the divorce, Zibrov is a long time to recover – he had to ask for help to the professionals.

Was a tragedy, where months 8. I then went to psychologists because my nervous system was so disturbed. Started a lot of smoke in a glass to sit down and understand that their way”, – was told by the artist.

Remarkably, not to lose himself completely he helped former father-in-law, who was for him and was very worried.

When Paul parted with Tatiana, their son was only 2 years. The singer said he first ex-wife asked that he allowed to raise their son in a new family and even asked me to allow him to take the name of a new husband. But the artist has not given permission – “he was born Tipovym and will Tipovym”.

Now, according to the artist, she and her son communicate on a birthday, the holidays, he sometimes comes to the country to barbecues.

LeMonade previously wrote that the details of the breakup of Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters.