PEI Nurseries are ready for post-Fiona replanting

Spread the love

< source srcset="https://images.radio-canada.ca/q_auto,w_960/v1/ici-info/16x9/pepiniere-replantation-fiona-prince-edouard.png" media="(min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 99999px)"/>

Hundreds of trees were uprooted in Charlottetown during the passage of post-tropical storm Fiona.

< p class="e-p">Anne Keuper receives a lot of phone calls, emails and messages from people in Prince Edward Island, who are ordering large quantities of trees.

The co-owner of Island Pride Garden Co. in Wood Islands and Hunter River notes that there are still many people looking to replace the countless trees lost when Post-Tropical Storm Fiona hit the province in September 2022 .

An individual contacted her asking for 150 trees.

We have certainly doubled our usual tree crop, supports- her.

Weakened by Hurricane Fiona in September 2022, this tree in Charlottetown gave way under the force of the wind.

< p class="e-p">Island Pride Garden is just one of many nurseries on Prince Edward Island that has seen demand increase – and sometimes overwhelmingly – since Fiona.

< p class="e-p">As Islanders look to replant, some of these companies are encouraging people not to order just any tree and look for those that will be better able to withstand future storms.

In Charlottetown, VanKampen Greenhouses also got a lot of calls.

COO Peter Meijer says many homeowners and landowners have cleaned up their properties throughout the fall and winter.

Peter Meijer says he receives many calls from customers asking about trees to replant .

Now that the weather is warming up and the post-Fiona cleanup is complete for many of them, they are looking for trees to plant, he noted .

“We ordered more trees in anticipation of a longer season than we normally would have had in previous years. — Peter Meijer, VanKampen Greenhouses

Anne Keuper says her company may not be able to meet the growing need for trees this year, even if it communicates with different providers.

In addition to placing large orders, customers are also looking for a wide range of varieties, from apple trees to magnolias.

We can't find everything people are looking for, he says. -elle

To complicate matters, she says her company is facing staff shortages, as are many other businesses on the island.

She is therefore on the hunt to find employees before the start of the high season.

Anne Keuper mentions that many people have been looking for tall trees – five to six feet tall 0150 because they want to replace the old trees that fell during Fiona.

She suggests instead to opt for smaller trees.

Saplings in their pots will quickly find takers in Charlottetown .

Just start small, gradually add trees to the landscape and let them grow, she advises.

Peter Meijer found that many people contact VanKampen Greenhouses looking for spruce trees, but that's not what he would recommend.

Although spruce trees are fast growing, they have shallow root systems, making them more likely to fall in future storms, he claims.

Ian Simmons, co-owner of Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside, said that since the island has experienced a few tropical storms recently, people should consider planting trees that are hardy to the area. for their region.

This means planting trees that are well suited to where they will grow, the type of soil and the prevailing winds.

Prince Edward Islanders could also consider planting trees with deep taproots, which would help anchor them in the ground, he suggested.

Oaks are an example of this.

I think the most important thing for people who replant is to take their time, to be patient. Good landscaping always takes a few years to get things back in place, believes Ian Simmons.

Based on information fromAngela Walker , CBC