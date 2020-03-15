Penelope Cruz spoke out in defense of johnny Depp

Penelope Cruz. Photo: Getty Images

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz was supported by his old friend johnny Depp in court against his ex-wife amber heard. She made a written statement in favor of the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, says The Blast.

Cruz has described Depp as a kind and generous person.

I met johnny when I was 19 years old. He was in Madrid, and Pedro Almodovar presented it to me. The only suggestions that I knew English at the time: “How are you?” and “I want to work with johnny Depp” wrote Penelope.

As noted by the actress, since then many years have passed, and she not only starred with him in three films, but the actor considers a good friend.

I was always impressed with his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent and his special sense of humor. I saw johnny in many situations, and he is always kind to everyone around. He is one of the most generous people I know,” says Cruz.

The actress also said that Depp was there when she was pregnant with her son Leo Encinas Cruz.

Within six months of my first pregnancy I spent with him every day while we were shooting “Pirates of the Caribbean”. My husband (actor Harvier Bardem – approx. ed.) will never forget the tenderness, the protection and the kindness with which he treated me on every step of this process”, – said the actress.

His statement, Cruz ended with the words that she was lucky that in their lives there is such a special person.

Depp also supported his ex-fiancée, American actress Winona Ryder, who in his statement says – it is hard to believe that johnny would ever commit an act of domestic violence.

LeMonade previously wrote that amber heard again filed for johnny Depp to court.