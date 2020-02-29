People chenille and lost consciousness as a party of well-known blogger ended in tragedy (video)

In the Russian capital Moscow, where he is aggressively trying to lure the Ukrainian singer Maruv on Friday, February 28, the tragedy occurred on the bath party, which staged a famous instabloggers Catherine Didenko: two people have died from chemical burns received from contact with dry ice, several people were injured.

About it reports the website of the TV channel “360”.

It is reported that a party in the bath complex known blogger staged in honor of his birthday — 28 Feb girl celebrated 29th anniversary. In Catherine’s Instagram has over a million followers. The girl calls herself a “pharmacy revizorro” and tells followers how to save money when buying medications. The exact number of guests was not reported, but in the Stories of Catherine is seen, that at the feast there were a lot of people.

The husband of the birthday girl decided to throw my wife a surprise and give the opportunity to make impressive pictures. To this end, he ordered the dry ice, which is then poured into the pool. It was planned that over the water will rise a light translucent haze, which will allow guests to make unusual photos.

A few people were in the water when the pool is emptied 25 kilograms of the substance. The result was a chemical reaction, causing fans of photos had to be rescued.

“People began to turn blue. The lucky one who pulled out first. Two men and a woman are now evacuated, “—said a source in dispatching the ambulance.

Arrived by ambulance crews, who provided necessary assistance to the victims. According to media reports, at least five of victims hospitalized. Among them — four men and a woman.

It is known that among the guests was a girl in her sixth month of pregnancy. Suffered whether it is not yet clear.

Two people could not be saved. A source in the emergency services reported that killed 25-year-old woman and an unidentified person aged about 30 years. Telegram-channel Mash reported that guests Catherine died because of pulmonary edema. Confirmation of this information yet.

The publication notes that upon contact of dry ice with water and separated carbon dioxide they inhaled partiers. They didn’t know that such a chemical reaction may occur. Doctors, who arrived on a call, could not help the victims.

Russia’s investigative Committee opened a criminal case under article “Causing death on imprudence to two and more persons”.

“According to the investigation, on February 28, 2020 bath complex in Kolomna travel in the city of Moscow as a result of using chemical elements for creating visual effects two visitors died on the scene. The rest were hospitalized in medical facilities, they are provided with necessary assistance“, — stated in the message Department.

In SC specified that the place of work investigators who establish all the details of the incident.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter