Per day found 138 new cases Covid-19, only – 942 case

As of 10:00 am on 3 April in Ukraine were 942 cases of coronavirus Covid-19. The number of patients in recent days has increased to 138. It is stated in Telegrams-channel “Coronaviruses”, verified by the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

“According to the CHP, as at 10:00 am on 3 April in Ukraine 942 laboratory-confirmed cases Covid-19, 23 of them fatal, 19 patients recovered. Per day was recorded 138 new cases”, – stated in the message.

It is also noted that data from the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk oblasts and the city of Sebastopol absent.