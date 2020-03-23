Perfect: Ani Lorak impressed sports stretching (photo)

Touring and living in Russia now, the singer Ani Lorak presented a new video for “I would fly”, showed how she spends time in quarantine. The star does not relax and is actively involved in sports. Their stretching in the vertical splits, she showed by publishing photos in Instagram. It Ani Lorak posing with tights and top, are demonstrating their slender figure.

“You can always improve yourself!” — signed photo of the singer.

Fans bombarded 41-year-old singer with compliments. Note that without makeup she looks much younger.

Recall that Ani Lorak for the month, released the second clip “I Promise”.

