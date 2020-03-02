Perfumers created a unique perfume for 1.6 million euros (video)

Perfume 1 million 600 thousand euros was created in Barcelona.

As stated in the story TSN, they are called “Sagrada Familia” – as the famous Cathedral Sagrada Familia by Spanish architect Antonio Gaudi. In a set of four bottle – at all times of the year. Each flavor is made from 18 ingredients – so much of the towers has a temple.

It looks like the packaging design, which is made of gold and silver. Decorated with expensive enamel, inlaid with three hundred diamonds, sapphires and polusotni two dozen emeralds.

Developed by an entrepreneur from the United Arab Emirates. Says: loves in life, two things – Barcelona and luxury. So I decided to combine them. According to him, proceeds from the perfume will go to charity.