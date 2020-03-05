Perry and Blum become parents for the first time. Photo

The flamboyant American singer Katy Perry and British actor Orlando bloom is preparing for the advent of the first child (the actor already has a son from model Miranda Kerr).

To such conclusion came the fans after I saw the video for the song Never been Worn White, which the singer posted on his YouTube channel on March 5 (to see the video, dockrillia to the end of the page).

Katy Perry and Orlando bloom

So, in the frame of Katy Perry appeared with an already distinctly rounded belly. In particular, in the clip, the singer poses in a white dress with a plunging neckline, which highlighted the changing forms of celebrity.

Katy Perry

Perry’s video is also published on the page in Instagram, where fans bombarded the actress with congratulations and comments:

The Free Press previously reported that Katy Perry and Orlando bloom got engaged last year on Valentine’s Day. The singer has pleased fans of the news in his Instagram account, showing the engagement ring in the shape of a flower on your finger.

